PanARMENIAN.Net - The final trailer for Luc Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" has been released by STX. While the previous trailers introduced lead actors and characters, the final one focuses more on the universe of the movie, AceShowbiz said.

"Welcome to Alpha, the city of a thousand planets," says a voiceover. "After centuries of peace and prosperity, an unknown force wants to destroy all we have created," the voiceover continues. Spectacular and colorful planets are later glimpsed, along with a variety of aliens and creatures which regard the planets as their home.

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner, blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged overtime, uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all.

Besides featuring DeHaan, Delevingne and Owen, "Valerian" will feature Rihanna, Ethan Hawke and John Goodman. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 21.