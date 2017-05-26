Mark Zuckerberg gets Harvard degree 12 years after dropping out
May 26, 2017 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg features in a long line of university dropouts who became millionaires after founding technology companies - Bill Gates and Steve Jobs among them.
But 12 years after leaving Harvard to work on Facebook full time, he has returned to pick up his degree, The Telegraph said.
Zuckerberg founded what was then called "The Facebook" in his college dormitory in 2004. The service was at first limited only to Harvard students before expanding to other Ivy League universities.
After receiving the honour he posted a photo of him with his parents Edward and Karen Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg returned to the room where he built Facebook along with his co-founders, Dustin Moskovitz, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum and Chris Hughes.
He said his upcoming speech would "share what I've learned about our generation and the world we're all building together".
Even after the company moved its headquarters to California, Zuckerberg continued to be enrolled at Harvard until he dropped out in November 2005. "I'm not coming back" he told the university paper The Crimson.
His honorary degree comes 12 years later, a little quicker than it took Bill Gates, another famous Harvard dropout to get his. Gates, who left to found Microsoft in 1975, did not receive his honorary degree until 2007.
Last week, Zuckerberg shared a video of him finding out he had been accepted into Harvard.
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Luc Besson's "Valerian and City of Thousand Planets" final trailer (video) Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.
“GOT” new pics reunite the Starks, final season episode count revealed In this upcoming seven-episode season 7 of the hit HBO series, showrunner David Benioff promises that "everybody steps up their game this season."
HTC Link promises a smartphone-powered high-end VR experience The device promises to be "cableless," though it will still connect to your phone and an external camera.
Baidu’s text-to-speech system mimics a variety of accents The company says that the new version has been able to "learn from hundreds of unique voices from less than a half an hour of data per speaker".