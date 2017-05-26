Karabakh army soldier killed in Azeri gunfire
May 26, 2017 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Republic Defense Army serviceman Armen Harutyunyan, 21, was lethally injured in Azeri gunfire Friday, May 26,
The soldier was killed in the northern direction of line of contact, at an NKR army unit’s defense position.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.
