Sia unveils powerful anthem “To Be Human” (video)
May 26, 2017 - 18:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sia Furler released a rousing anthem with dramatic buildup called "To Be Human" on Thursday, May 25. She teamed up with British singer/songwiter Labrinth on the powerful song which would serve as the original soundtrack of upcoming hero movie "Wonder Woman", AceShowbiz said.
The song has a cinematic vibe befitting the warrior princess, played by actress Gal Gadot. Its lyrics also seem to reflect the heroine's story as a woman who is blessed with superhuman power but manages to get along with ordinary people.
Similar to Sia's previous contribution to film soundtracks, the singer creates sweeping, epic musical moments on "To Be Human". Sia and Labrinth sing, "Just 'cause I predicted this/ Doesn't make it any easier to live with/ And what's the point of knowin' it/ I f you can't change it? You can't change, can't change it/ To be human is to love/ Even when it gets too much/ I'm not ready to give up."
"Wonder Woman" will be released on June 1 in the U.K. and June 2 in the U.S. The U.K. premiere was initially set for May 31, but the studio had to push it back because of the Manchester bombing which killed 22 people and injured many others.
"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K.," the studio said in a statement. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the 'Wonder Woman' premiere and junket activities in London."
