Armenia airline announces direct Yerevan-Barcelona flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan-based Armenia airline will operate direct Yerevan-Barcelona flights starting July 12, deputy CEO of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said in his Facebook post.

The 5-hour flights will be operating once a week on Wednesday.

Earlier, the airline announced regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights.

The first flight, to operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - is scheduled for June 13. The flight duration is 3 hours 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.armeniafly.com.