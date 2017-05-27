Armenia airline announces direct Yerevan-Barcelona flights
May 27, 2017 - 12:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Yerevan-based Armenia airline will operate direct Yerevan-Barcelona flights starting July 12, deputy CEO of the airline Gevorg Khachatryan said in his Facebook post.
The 5-hour flights will be operating once a week on Wednesday.
Earlier, the airline announced regular Yerevan-Prague-Yerevan flights.
The first flight, to operate twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - is scheduled for June 13. The flight duration is 3 hours 45 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the airline at www.armeniafly.com.
