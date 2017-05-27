Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington to get more screen time in “GOT” season 7

PanARMENIAN.Net - You will see more of your favorites on "Game of Thrones" this upcoming season despite fewer episodes. Stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington confirm that they get more screen time in season 7, AceShowbiz reports.

"When I first read this season I thought: 'Damn, I gotta learn some lines!' " Clarke shares to EW. "We're actually filming longer now. I don't know how that's happening." Dinklage similarly says, "I've worked more days this season than I have in quite some time."

Showrunner Dan Weiss explains how it can happen, "You kill a couple dozen characters, the people who are left by default need to carry more dramatic weight." As Harington puts it, "Everyone gets a bigger slice of the pie."

The second reason is that some main characters are coming together more often than ever before, so you will see them sharing scenes rather than being filmed in separate locations. "As the worlds start to converge the characters who haven't met each other before start to meet each other and there are more main characters together in each other's storylines than ever before," Weiss says. "Every since Tyrion crossed the Narrow Sea and met Dany that's been the general direction. And having them on set together is a real privilege for us."

As if it's not exciting enough, Carice van Houten teases about the upcoming season, "These storylines are going to cross and it’s going to be so exciting to watch I think. War has really started. We all know there's no escape. How are we going to run away from what's coming? Everyone is going to get trapped. The heat is on."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 on HBO.