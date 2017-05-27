HBO renews “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” for 2017-2018 seasons
May 27, 2017 - 11:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has handed out new season renewals for its comedy series "Veep" and "Silicon Valley". "Veep" is heading to its seventh season, while "Silicon Valley" will soon return for a fifth season. Both are slated to premiere in 2018, AceShowbiz reports.
"Veep", a two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy series, follows the misadventures of Selina Meyer's post-presidency. The Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starring White Comedy wrapped its season 6 on Thursday, May 25. Julia nabbed Emmy's best actress for her role as VP-turned-president-turned-political nomad Selina on the series.
Along with the news of season 5 renewal for "Silicon Valley", it has been confirmed that T.J. Miller, who plays arrogant entrepreneur Erlich Bachman, will not be returning for season 5. "The producers of 'Silicon Valley' and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season five," HBO said in a statement. "In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations."
Starring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley" has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and won two. The tech satire series also wrapped its season 4 on Thursday, May 25.
