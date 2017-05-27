Uber free to operate in Italy on a long-term basis
May 27, 2017 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you're in Italy, you can use Uber. A court in Rome annulled a temporary ban placed on Uber in early April that prevented the company from advertising and operating throughout the country. This didn't completely stop Uber from infiltrating Italy, though: The ban was suspended about a week after its implementation as the company appealed, and Uber has been allowed to operate since then. The ruling deletes the ban from the books entirely, Engadget said.
"We are happy to announce that you will be able to keep using our app in Italy," Uber Italy tweeted, as translated by Reuters.
Italian taxi drivers claim Uber unfairly penalizes their businesses because the app is loosely monitored; taxi drivers in the country operate under stiff regulations. The fight between traditional taxis and app-based services doesn't end with the ruling -- the Italian government promises to introduce clear regulations for ride-hailing apps by the end of the year.
"We are thrilled for the thousands of drivers and riders who can continue using Uber in Italy," a company spokesman tells Reuters. "However, Italy now needs to reform its outdated laws so that all its citizens and cities can benefit from modern technology."
This isn't Uber's first dust-up with frustrated taxi drivers and government officials: France, the UK and cities around the world have attempted to suspend or ban the app. Generally, these battles end with Uber operating in these places anyway under a new set of regulations tailored to the region.
Photo: Uber
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey arrests newspaper staff over suspected coup links: paper Since the failed coup, Turkish authorities have shut more than 130 media outlets and a press union says more than 150 journalists have been jailed.
At least 91 dead and 100 missing in Sri Lanka floods The flooding is believed to be the worst since May 2003 when a similarly powerful south-west monsoon destroyed 10,000 homes and killed 250 people.
Heavy clashes as rival factions battle in Libyan capital United Nations Libya envoy Martin Kobler condemned the violence in a statement and called for an immediate restoration of calm.
HBO renews “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” for 2017-2018 seasons Starring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley" has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.