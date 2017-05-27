Putin, Iran's Rouhani talk Syria, economic ties: Kremlin
May 27, 2017 - 15:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani held a phone call in which the two leaders stressed the need for more joint efforts to resolve the Syria crisis and discussed economic ties, the Kremlin said on Saturday, May 27, according to Reuters.
The Kremlin added that Putin congratulated Rouhani on his recent election win. It clarified that the economic issues discussed included joint projects in the oil and gas sector and peaceful nuclear projects.
Photo: Reuters
Top stories
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Yerevan Municipality: LGBT-themed social advertising posters illegal “Regardless of their content, the posters were removed since no prior permission was obtained from Yerevan Municipality,” Araz Baghdasaryan said.
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital The social advertising posters and videos were created in the framework of the EU-funded action Solidarity Network for LGBTI in Armenia and Georgia.
Postage stamp dedicated to Aurora prize laureate put into circulation Marguerite Barankitse received the prize for the exceptional impact of her actions on preserving lives during the years of civil war in Burundi.
Iraqi forces launch broad assault on IS holdouts in Mosul The offensive is the latest push in the more than seven-month battle to retake Mosul, a linchpin in IS's now crumbling bid to establish a cross-border jihadist "state".