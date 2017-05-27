Putin, Iran's Rouhani talk Syria, economic ties: Kremlin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani held a phone call in which the two leaders stressed the need for more joint efforts to resolve the Syria crisis and discussed economic ties, the Kremlin said on Saturday, May 27, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin added that Putin congratulated Rouhani on his recent election win. It clarified that the economic issues discussed included joint projects in the oil and gas sector and peaceful nuclear projects.