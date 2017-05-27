Iraqi forces launch broad assault on IS holdouts in Mosul
May 27, 2017 - 15:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iraqi forces have launched a broad assault on parts of battleground second city Mosul still held by the Islamic State group, the military announced on Saturday, May 27, according to AFP.
The offensive is the latest push in the more than seven-month battle to retake Mosul, a linchpin in IS's now crumbling bid to establish a cross-border jihadist "state".
Multiple security forces units are attacking "what remains of the unliberated areas" on the west bank of the River Tigris, the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
"Army forces attacked Al-Shifaa neighbourhood and the Republican Hospital, federal police forces Al-Zinjili neighbourhood, and Counter-Terrorism forces attacked Al-Saha al-Oula neighbourhood," it said.
All three neighbourhoods are located north of the Old City, a warren of closely spaced buildings and narrow streets that has posed significant challenges to Iraqi forces seeking to oust IS.
On Friday, the federal police said they had bombarded IS positions with Grad rockets and field artillery in "preparation for attacking the Old City in the coming hours."
But the Joint Operations Command did not mention any attack on IS-held areas of the Old City on Saturday.
Earlier this week, the military said it had dropped "hundreds of thousands of leaflets" on IS-held areas of Mosul urging "citizens to exit via safe corridors towards security forces."
Photo: AP
