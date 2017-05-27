Yerevan Municipality: LGBT-themed social advertising posters illegal
May 27, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - LGBT-themed social advertising posters were installed in downtown Yerevan without the city’s municipality permission, the municipality’s head of the external design and advertising department Araz Baghdasaryan said in his Facebook post.
“The 3 posters, promoting tolerance towards sexual minorities, were illegally installed in Yerevan. Regardless of their content, the posters were removed since no prior permission was obtained from Yerevan Municipality,” he said.
LGBT-themed social advertising posters were installed in downtown Yerevan on Thursday, May 25.
One of the posters features 2 gay men sharing an embrace; the inscription on the poster reads: “Do you wish happiness to everyone? Wish us happiness as well.”
The second poster depicts people of different professions, with an inscription saying: “You meet them every day.”
The third one shows 3 hands; the inscription on the poster reads: “Trans people are a part of our society”.
The posters are based on social advertising videos released in May 2017. New posters are expected to be showcased in future, PINK Armenia (Public information and Need of Knowledge) NGO reports.
The social advertising posters and videos were created by Action Studio and Deem Communication in collaboration with PINK Armenia and Heinrich Boell Foundation South Caucasus Regional Office, in the framework of the EU-funded action Solidarity Network for LGBTI in Armenia and Georgia.
