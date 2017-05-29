PanARMENIAN.Net - "Fargo" may end after three seasons. While the show is still well received by fans in its third season, FX Chief John Landgraf has hinted in a recent interview that a fourth season of the crime anthology series is unlikely, AceShowbiz reports.

"There may never be another 'Fargo'," Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter. "Unless Noah has an idea for 'Fargo' that he thinks he can make as good as the prior three. I think once people get to the end of this [season] they will find that it is thematically different. It's really about the moment we live in now."

Series creator Noah Hawley once said he never thought about future installment when he's working on a season of "Fargo". "Every time I'm in the middle of one I go, I don't know if there's another one. I know that big corporations don't usually do a mic drop after a success, but one of the things I really respect about John Landgraf and FX is we did the first one and it was a huge success, and we wouldn't have done another unless we both felt like we could equal it or top it. It was the same with this one," he told Vulture.

The third season of "Fargo" airs Wednesdays at 10 P.M. on FX. It stars Ewan McGregor in dual role as Emmit and Ray Stussy, whose sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge.