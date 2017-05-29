Deputy speaker hints at displeasure with Belarus over Karabakh issue

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy speaker of Armenian parliament called for adherence to the CSTO official position in reference to the Narogno Karabakh issue.

At a May 29 meeting with Belarus ambassador Igor Nazaruk, Eduard Sharmazanov cited Azerbaijan’s unwillingness to recognize the Karabakh people’s right to self-determination behind the problem. “To achieve peaceful settlement, the people of Karabakh must be able to fully execute their right to self-determination,” he said.

Sharmazanov further stressed the need for a consolidated work between Armenia and Belarus and supporting each other at international platforms. The deputy speaker stressed the Armenian CSTO delegation’s support for the peaceful settlement of conflicts. In this context, he expressed conviction that the MPs of the CSTO member states should adhere to the official position of the CSTO.

According to the deputy speaker, the deepening of parliamentary relations will also boost Armenia-Belarus economic ties.

Ambassador Nazaruk, for his part, assured that the collaboration between the parliaments of the two countries will develop further, also stressing the importance of the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.