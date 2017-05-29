“Pirates of the Caribbean 5” dominates box office

PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite only nabbing a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" unsurprisingly managed to sail to No. 1 at North American box office. The movie starring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites earned an estimated $62.2 million in its first weekend, with the Memorial Day boost bringing its estimated weekend total to $76.6 million, AceShowbiz reports.

The movie was also doing well overseas, nabbing an estimated $208 million on the three-day weekend. "This is a trend that we've seen play out over the course of these films," said Dave Hollis, executive vice president of distribution for Disney. " 'Pirates' is a huge spectacle film of the kind that international audiences continue to be drawn toward...but the domestic response also shows that the audience for this film is clearly there," he added.

Sitting at No. 2 at box office was still "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2". The second installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie series earned an estimated $19.9 million on the three-day weekend and approximately $24.2 million after Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, R-rated comedy "Baywatch" could only gain an estimated $18.1 million on the three-day weekend and an estimated $22 million on the four-day holiday weekend. The movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron currently has a 19 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and earns a B+ CinemaScore.

Sitting at the fourth place at the box office was "Alien: Covenant", which nabbed an estimated $10.5 million on the three-day weekend and approximately $13.2 million after Memorial Day. "Everything, Everything" rounded out the top five by earning an estimated $6.2 million, with Memorial Day boost bringing its estimated weekend total to $7.8 million.