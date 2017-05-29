Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig in “Logan Lucky” trailer (video)
May 29, 2017 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Steven Soderbergh returns to the big screen with a gaggle of wacky characters in the first trailer for “Logan Lucky”, Variety said.
That includes Channing Tatum who is reuniting with the director after working with him on “Haywire,” “Side Effects,” and “Magic Mike.” The movie following sibling Jimmy, (Tatum) Mellie (Riley Keough), and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) who set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race.
But to do so, they’re going to need some help. That’s where Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) comes in.
“I am in-car-cer-a-ted,” Craig tells Tatum and Driver. “Yeah, we got a plan to get you out.” Tatum responds.
“You Logans must be a simple-minded as people say,” Craig says later in the trailer.
Judging by the trailer alone, Craig’s manic disposition and loud cackle hint a major departure from the even-keeled James Bond that launched him to stardom.
The all-star ensemble cast also includes Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, and Sebastian Stan. The project marks Soderbergh’s first theatrical release since 2013. Recently he took control of “The Knick” which lasted two seasons on Cinemax. He also made “Behind the Candelabra” for HBO, which won two Golden Globes and almost a dozen Emmys.
Bleecker Street and Fingerprint Releasing have scheduled “Logan Lucky” to be released on Aug. 18.
