J.K. Rowling issues “Fantastic Beasts 2” update
May 29, 2017 - 17:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - J.K. Rowling has given fans an update on the progress of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, confirming that the script for the follow-up film has been completed, according to NME.
The first Harry Potter spin-off film was released last year, starring Eddie Redmayne in the lead role as Newt Scamander. The spin-off series is expected to run as a trilogy, with planning and pre-production for the sequel currently in full swing – Rowling gave fans a sneak peek at a script from the upcoming film back in February.
With filming expected to commence in July, Rowling has now confirmed that the aforementioned script for Fantastic Beasts 2 has been completed. Asked about the current status of the screenplay on Twitter by a fan, Rowling replied: “Yes, I have [finished the script], but I CAN’T TELL YOU ANYTHING YET, WOMAN.”
Filming for the sequel will take place in Paris, where the film will also be set. British actor Callam Turner has signed on to the new project, where he’ll star as Newt’s brother.
Fantastic Beasts 2 is projected to open in cinemas on November 16 2018, followed by the third and final film on November 20, 2020.
After making a cameo in the first film, Johnny Depp will join the cast for the sequel as Gellert Grindelwald. Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz will also return for the new film.
Photo: Jonathan Lodge
