Linkin Park scores No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with “One More Light”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Linkin Park scores their sixth No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with their seventh studio effort, "One More Light", that was released through Machine Shop/Warner Bros. Records. The record sold 111,000 equivalent album units, including 100,000 in traditional album sales, in the week ending May 25, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music.

"One More Light" is the band's first No. 1 album since 2012's "Living Things". The set also becomes their tenth top 10 album, following 2014's "The Hunting Party" that peaked at No. 3. Topping the chart for the sixth time, Linkin Park ties Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Metallica and Eagles with six apiece.

At No. 2 on this week's Billboard 200 chart is Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." that rises one spot with 98,000 units. Harry Styles' debut self-titled album, "Harry Styles", falls to No. 3 in its second week with 67,000 units. Rounding out the new top 5 are Drake's "More Life", which climbs to No. 4 with 57,000, and Chris Stapleton's "From a Room: Volume 1", which slips to No. 5 with 50,000 units.

Ed Sheeran's third studio album "Divide (division sign)" and Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" fly to No. 6 and No. 7 with 43,000 units and 39,000 units respectively. The soundtrack of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" falls three spots to No. 8 with a little more than 35,000 units, while "Epic AF" compilation and Migos' "Culture" reenter the top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10 with 35,000 units and 30,000 units respectively.