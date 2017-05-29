Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
May 29, 2017 - 19:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of Armenia's Athletics Team won gold at Georgian Athletics Championship.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively, Armenia’s National Olympic Committee reports.
Narine Shahbazyan, Secretary General of the Armenian Athletics Federation, noted that the championship is being held at a gym due to the lack of stadiums, which are currently hosting football matches.
The Armenian team is currently training for the European Athletics Team Championships. Prior to that, Armenian athletes Gayane Chiloyan, Angelina Avagyan, Ellada Alaverdyan, David Sargsyan and Yura Khachatryan will take part in the Balkan Cross Country Championships in Istanbul on June 3.
