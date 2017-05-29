Guns N’ Roses honor Chris Cornell with “Black Hole Sun” cover (video)
May 29, 2017 - 19:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Chris Cornell during their gig at Ireland’s Slane Castle by performing a cover of Soundgarden‘s ‘Black Hole Sun’, NME said.
The Axl Rose-led band performed at the outdoor venue for their huge ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ gig on Friday night (May 27), and the legendary rock band took time out from their regular set to pay their respects to Cornell, who died on May 18 aged just 52.
After playing ‘Civil War’, Guns N’ Roses then performed an emotional cover of ‘Black Hole Sun’, which was released as a single from Soundgarden’s fourth studio album ‘Superunknown’.
Cornell, who was laid to rest at a private ceremony in LA on Friday, was similarly honoured last week with a cover of ‘Black Hole Sun’ by a 225-person choir from Toronto.
Meanwhile, Cornell’s close friend Eddie Vedder marked his return to the live stage for the first time since the late Soundgarden singer’s passing with an emotional gig in Amsterdam.
While he didn’t explicitly mention Cornell’s name during the performance, the show was littered with subtle references, touching cover versions and heartfelt tributes to the singer.
