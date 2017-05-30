Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Adapting to Premier League was not easy
May 30, 2017 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he was surprised by the step up in quality when he moved to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in last summer’s transfer window, Metro reports.
The Armenia international was slow to get going in England, with Jose Mourinho keeping him on the bench and even out of the squad entirely for the first few months of the season.
However, Mkhitaryan eventually grew into his role at United and ended the campaign with 11 goals in all competitions, including one in the Europa League final victory over Ajax.
The 28-year-old now says he admits that he found the Premier League harder than he expected from watching it on TV during his time in Germany.
‘I had a bit of difficulties at the beginning of the season but that’s part of football I was ready for that mentally and physically and I could survive that part and when I got my second chance I just seized the day,’ Mkhitaryan said.
‘Watching on the TV is a bit different because you don’t see the pace, the quickness of the game.
‘When you’re in the game you don’t have too much time to think. But game by game I was trying to feel it and to adapt myself to the Premier League. It wasn’t easy but I think I did it well.’
Top stories
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
He had previously found the net in four away fixtures, against Zorya Luhansk, Saint-Etienne, Rostov and Anderlecht.
Mkhitaryan says the victory against Ajax would give others the chance “to find out what Armenia is, where it is.”
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
“Paddington 2” family comedy unveils star-studded first teaser (video) In "Paddington 2", the Peruvian bear does a series of bizarre jobs to buy a perfect present for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday.
Karlovy Vary lineup to feature Krauze, Ovashvili, Khlebnikov Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck will receive the festival’s President’s Award. The event runs June 30 to July 8.
The father of Android says it has “forced us to fight” with technology “Rubin has some core principles for his company that would make the two-billion-device Android ecosystem a lot better,” The Verge said.
Dell’s Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one ready for VR Dell is launching one such machine in the form of the Inspiron 27 7000, which packs all of the ports you'll need to push pixels to an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive.