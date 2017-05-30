// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Adapting to Premier League was not easy

May 30, 2017 - 16:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he was surprised by the step up in quality when he moved to the Premier League from Borussia Dortmund in last summer’s transfer window, Metro reports.

The Armenia international was slow to get going in England, with Jose Mourinho keeping him on the bench and even out of the squad entirely for the first few months of the season.

However, Mkhitaryan eventually grew into his role at United and ended the campaign with 11 goals in all competitions, including one in the Europa League final victory over Ajax.

The 28-year-old now says he admits that he found the Premier League harder than he expected from watching it on TV during his time in Germany.

‘I had a bit of difficulties at the beginning of the season but that’s part of football I was ready for that mentally and physically and I could survive that part and when I got my second chance I just seized the day,’ Mkhitaryan said.

‘Watching on the TV is a bit different because you don’t see the pace, the quickness of the game.

‘When you’re in the game you don’t have too much time to think. But game by game I was trying to feel it and to adapt myself to the Premier League. It wasn’t easy but I think I did it well.’

