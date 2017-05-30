Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
May 30, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE is looking into the possibility of continuing cooperation with Armenia in the framework of various programs, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier stated at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
In August 2017, OSCE will discontinue its activity in Yerevan over an Azeri-imposed veto.
At the news conference, Zannier voiced regret over the failure to reach consensus on the extension of the mandate. He added, however, that the closure of the office does not mean an end of cooperation with Armenia.
“I think we have many topics on the agenda that are relevant and important and we have to look at different ways of working together and ensure that the closure of the office marks the closure of a chapter, and an opening of new ways of working together,” he said, Armenian media reports.
Top stories
If Harutyun Gharagyozyan, Artyom Tsarukyan and Khachik Manukyan don’t withdraw the applications, their resignation will be accepted.
The parliament voted by secret ballot with 88 in favor and 12 opposed, with Babloyan beating Edmon Marukyan from YELQ bloc.
YELQ spokesman Tigran Avinyan said the MPs will return to the hall once the president's speech is over to participate in the fist session.
Also, Naira Zohrabyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Vardan Bostanjyan will head three of the new parliament’s committees.
Partner news
Latest news
Wassily Kandinsky painting appears at auction for the 1st time Kandinsky’s art had a profound impact on the artists of the Russian avant-garde, from Constructivism to Suprematism.
Rise Against tease what to expect from tour with Deftones The band’s new album “Wolves” is due for release on June 9. They will then tour North America through June and early July with the nu-metal band.
Arcade Fire add dates to their European tour In January, they unveiled their first new track in two years, a Mavis Staples collaboration called “I Give You Power”.
“Shocked” S. Korea President orders probe into U.S. THAAD additions Before taking office on May 10, Moon Jae-in vowed to review the system's deployment, which has infuriated both Pyongyang and Beijing.