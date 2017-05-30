Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE is looking into the possibility of continuing cooperation with Armenia in the framework of various programs, OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier stated at a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

In August 2017, OSCE will discontinue its activity in Yerevan over an Azeri-imposed veto.

At the news conference, Zannier voiced regret over the failure to reach consensus on the extension of the mandate. He added, however, that the closure of the office does not mean an end of cooperation with Armenia.

“I think we have many topics on the agenda that are relevant and important and we have to look at different ways of working together and ensure that the closure of the office marks the closure of a chapter, and an opening of new ways of working together,” he said, Armenian media reports.