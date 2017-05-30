Rise Against tease what to expect from tour with Deftones
May 30, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rise Against have teased what fans can expect from their upcoming co-headline tour with Deftones, NME reveals
The band’s new album ‘Wolves’ is due for release on June 9. They will then tour North America through June and early July with the nu-metal band.
Speaking to NME about the upcoming tour, Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath said of who will play last each night: “We’ll split it right down the middle, so they’ll play last for half the tour, we’ll play last the other half of the tour, just to vary it town by town.”
McIlrath added: “Every time we play with Deftones, we play better; they’re just such a good band. And so when we play with them we walk out there challenged by them, they throw down the gauntlet and say, ‘What have you got?’. Whether we go on before or after them, it’ll always be this kind of challenge, and they’re just one of those inspiring bands that do that. And so it’s going to be Rise Against at the top of our game.”
Rise Against also spoke to NME about recently being banned from shooting a music video after being dubbed ‘anti-government’. McIlrath said of his response to the news: “My initial reaction was pride; I’ll be honest, and proud that Rise Against has these teeth that still scare people.”
