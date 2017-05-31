Scarlett Johansson in “Rough Night” star-studded comedy trailer (video)
May 31, 2017 - 12:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Rough Night" green band trailer has been released by Sony Pictures for the audience's viewing pleasure. While the previous trailers only focus on the present days of Scarlett Johansson's character and Co., the new one offers a look at the events in their past, when they have a lot of parties together, AceShowbiz said.
"Someday our kids are gonna play together," says Johansson's Jess to her friends (played by Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz). They seemingly live a separate life afterwards, until they meet up ten years later for Jess' bachelorette party in Miami.
The women are joined by Jess' friend Pippa (Kate McKinnon), who comes from Australia. "This weekend is all about us, just like old times," says one of the friends. The party indeed is all good and wild, but all hell breaks loose when they accidentally kill a male stripper they've invited to their party.
Five best friends from college reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.
The movie is directed by Lucia Aniello, who also produces along with Matthew Tolmach, Paul W. Downs and Dave Becky. The dark comedy was initially set to be released on June 23, but it's later moved up to June 16.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
NVIDIA seeks to build better robots with the Isaac Initiative The plan, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, is to make it easier for developers to build robots. And a big part of that is having robots train themselves.
Reddit continues to reshape itself, adds location tagging In April, Reddit announced that it would also be moving away from its cascading style sheets, which is what subreddit moderators use to personalize their communities.
Euro zone inflation slows by more than expected in May Energy prices increased by 4.6 percent year-on-year in May, Eurostat estimated, from a 7.6 percent rise in April.
Philippines says Islamists keep up week-long fight with prisoners Eighty-nine militants, 21 security forces and 19 civilians have so far been killed during clashes.