Scarlett Johansson in “Rough Night” star-studded comedy trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - New "Rough Night" green band trailer has been released by Sony Pictures for the audience's viewing pleasure. While the previous trailers only focus on the present days of Scarlett Johansson's character and Co., the new one offers a look at the events in their past, when they have a lot of parties together, AceShowbiz said.

"Someday our kids are gonna play together," says Johansson's Jess to her friends (played by Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz). They seemingly live a separate life afterwards, until they meet up ten years later for Jess' bachelorette party in Miami.

The women are joined by Jess' friend Pippa (Kate McKinnon), who comes from Australia. "This weekend is all about us, just like old times," says one of the friends. The party indeed is all good and wild, but all hell breaks loose when they accidentally kill a male stripper they've invited to their party.

Five best friends from college reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they're ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

The movie is directed by Lucia Aniello, who also produces along with Matthew Tolmach, Paul W. Downs and Dave Becky. The dark comedy was initially set to be released on June 23, but it's later moved up to June 16.