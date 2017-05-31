“Annabelle: Creation” horror plot, character details revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Last year, several media outlets made a visit to "Annabelle: Creation" set in Burbank, California, and they have just shared some details about the movie. Bloody Disgusting's Kalyn Corrigan reported that the filming was shot in a gothic farmhouse constructed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA, with the titular haunting doll at present, AceShowbiz said.

"Stepping into that house felt like stepping into another world," wrote Corrigan on the site. "Although it had been built just a few weeks prior, production designer Jennifer Spence managed to create an air of aging so authentic that it felt as though that decrepit old two story had been withering away for over a dozen years," she added.

Although "Annabelle: Creation" will be the second "Annabelle" movie, it is technically a prequel to "Annabelle" and will focus on the origins of the doll. The sequel will take place in 1957, which means that the timeline precedes that of "Annabelle", "The Conjuring" and "The Conjuring 2".

"I think the idea always, right from the get go, was to create a universe, but you don't go out and tout that as being the goal," said producer Peter Safran. "You start off by just making one good movie. But the idea was certainly that using the Warrens' life rights and access to their cases, that would be a really good starting point," he added.

Besides the titular doll, the characters which will be featured in "Annabelle: Creation" include retired dollmaker named Samuel Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto), whose daughter died in an awful car crash 12 years earlier. The two offer a nun and her six orphan girls a place to stay in after their orphanage is closed down. However, the house is actually full of bad juju which soon terrorizes the girls.

Among the orphan girls are Linda (Lulu Wilson) and her best friend Janice (Talitha Bateman), a disabled blonde-haired girl. Of her character, Wilson said, "Linda is 10 years old, like me, and she has just come to a new orphanage, and she's not really sure about it, because she sees the doll and it really freaks her out, but her best friend, Janice, is kind of trying to help her get used to it."

She later shared some details about her character's bedroom, which was "very scary." "My bedroom is very scary. It's like all of these doll mannequins everywhere, and like clothes everywhere and it's pretty freaky, and like bunk beds with like ripped up sheets. It's pretty scary. I don't know why my character would pick that room," said Wilson.

"Annabelle: Creation" is directed by David F. Sandberg, with Gary Dauberman writing the script. The movie is produced by Safran alongside James Wan, who directed "The Conjuring" movie series. "Annabelle: Creation" is set to be released in the U.S. on August 11.