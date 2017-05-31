“Godzilla vs. Kong” taps “Blair Witch” hemer Adam Wingard

PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Guest” director Adam Wingard has been tapped to take the reigns of “Godzilla vs. Kong”, Variety said.

Terry Rossio is writing the film — a part of Legendary and Warner Bros.’ “MonsterVerse.” The announcement comes on the heels of “Kong: Skull Island” scoring at the box office with $565.6 million worldwide. The studios are prepping another sequel, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Vera Farmiga on board to star.

As the title suggests, the film will pit the two massive monsters against each other. It’s still unknown at this time whether the stars of either “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” or “Skull Island” will be reprising their roles in “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” roars into theaters on May 22, 2020.

The studios announced in late 2015 that all future “King Kong” and “Godzilla” movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

Wingard last directed a reboot of “Blair Witch” and recently wrapped “Death Note,” Netflix’s adaptation of the horror manga and his biggest production to date.