“Godzilla vs. Kong” taps “Blair Witch” hemer Adam Wingard
May 31, 2017 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “The Guest” director Adam Wingard has been tapped to take the reigns of “Godzilla vs. Kong”, Variety said.
Terry Rossio is writing the film — a part of Legendary and Warner Bros.’ “MonsterVerse.” The announcement comes on the heels of “Kong: Skull Island” scoring at the box office with $565.6 million worldwide. The studios are prepping another sequel, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Vera Farmiga on board to star.
As the title suggests, the film will pit the two massive monsters against each other. It’s still unknown at this time whether the stars of either “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” or “Skull Island” will be reprising their roles in “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
“Godzilla vs. Kong” roars into theaters on May 22, 2020.
The studios announced in late 2015 that all future “King Kong” and “Godzilla” movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Skull Island.” Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.
Wingard last directed a reboot of “Blair Witch” and recently wrapped “Death Note,” Netflix’s adaptation of the horror manga and his biggest production to date.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
NVIDIA seeks to build better robots with the Isaac Initiative The plan, according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, is to make it easier for developers to build robots. And a big part of that is having robots train themselves.
Reddit continues to reshape itself, adds location tagging In April, Reddit announced that it would also be moving away from its cascading style sheets, which is what subreddit moderators use to personalize their communities.
Euro zone inflation slows by more than expected in May Energy prices increased by 4.6 percent year-on-year in May, Eurostat estimated, from a 7.6 percent rise in April.
Philippines says Islamists keep up week-long fight with prisoners Eighty-nine militants, 21 security forces and 19 civilians have so far been killed during clashes.