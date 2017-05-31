Karabakh soldier injured in Azeri gunfire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Contract soldier Alik Avanesyan was injured in Azeri shooting on May 30, on the defensive position of a Nagorno Karabakh army unit.

“The soldier’s condition is assessed as serious. He suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh and was taken to the Stepanakert hospital. The soldier’s condition does not allow taking him to Yerevan,” the head of the medical service of the Armenian Armed Forces Kamavor Khachatryan said.

The issue can be revisited once his contition is more stable, Aysor.am citied Khachatryan as saying.