Britain's May seeks deals with Saudi Arabia

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Prime Minister Theresa May held talks with Saudi officials on Tuesday, May 30, hoping to tap the oil-rich kingdom's "immense potential" as she looks to secure post-Brexit investment and trade, AFP reports.

May has come under harsh criticism over her Saudi visit, facing calls at home to raise rights issues with local leaders.

The visit also comes less than a week after Britain officially started a two-year countdown for quitting the European Union.

May has said that economic issues were a priority on her trip, but maintains she will not shy away from addressing "hard issues" on foreign visits.

The British premier on Tuesday met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the country's interior minister and first in line to the throne, and discussed "joint cooperation in combating extremism and fighting terrorism", state news agency SPA said.

She is scheduled to meet King Salman on Wednesday.

May began her three-day Middle East tour on Monday in Amman, where she touted cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group.

Jordan and Britain are part of the US-led coalition that has been carrying out air strikes and supporting local forces against IS in Syria and Iraq since mid-2014.

May has said she would be looking to use the "immense potential for Saudi investment to provide a boost to the British economy" during her trip to the region.

Britain is looking to strike new trade deals as it prepares to leave the EU, with a major focus on longtime partners such as the energy-rich Gulf states.

Qatar, a longtime investor in Britain, announced plans last month to invest £5 billion ($6.23 billion/5.8 billion euros) within five years.

Saudi Arabia is Britain's largest trading partner in the Middle East, with exports of more than £6.5 billion in British goods and services to the country in 2015.

Riyadh is also looking at boosting its foreign investments as part of a long-term plan known as "Vision 2030", which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues.