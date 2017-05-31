New “Game of Thrones” season 7 stills unveiled
May 31, 2017 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New stills from upcoming season 7 of "Game of Thrones" have made their way out online. The new photos feature a closer look at the heroines on the hit series, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), AceShowbiz said.
Released via Los Angeles Times, the photo which features Sansa is probably the most interesting out of three photos. It gives a closer look at her outfit in the new season. The lady of Winterfell can be seen donning a long-sleeved black outfit. There are also some dire wolf clasps at her throat as well as a chain.
The photo featuring Dany gives details about Mother of Dragons' outfit. Dany is also wearing black, albeit there's red weaved in the outfit as well. The dragon scales on the shoulders are emphasizing her title.
Meanwhile, Arya is seen in a cloak sitting somewhere. The photo is similar to the one that has been released back in April, but it is taken from different angles.
"Game of Thrones" season 7 arrives on July 16 on HBO.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Latest news
Britain's May seeks deals with Saudi Arabia May began her three-day Middle East tour on Monday in Amman, where she touted cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group.
Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate deal, source says The decision will put the United States in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the Paris Climate Agreement.
Karabakh soldier injured in Azeri gunfire Contract soldier Alik Avanesyan was injured in Azeri shooting on May 30, on the defensive position of a Nagorno Karabakh army unit.
President, FAST discuss technology development in Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan met the representatives of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology.