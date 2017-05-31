// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New “Game of Thrones” season 7 stills unveiled

May 31, 2017 - 18:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - New stills from upcoming season 7 of "Game of Thrones" have made their way out online. The new photos feature a closer look at the heroines on the hit series, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), AceShowbiz said.

Released via Los Angeles Times, the photo which features Sansa is probably the most interesting out of three photos. It gives a closer look at her outfit in the new season. The lady of Winterfell can be seen donning a long-sleeved black outfit. There are also some dire wolf clasps at her throat as well as a chain.

The photo featuring Dany gives details about Mother of Dragons' outfit. Dany is also wearing black, albeit there's red weaved in the outfit as well. The dragon scales on the shoulders are emphasizing her title.

Meanwhile, Arya is seen in a cloak sitting somewhere. The photo is similar to the one that has been released back in April, but it is taken from different angles.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 arrives on July 16 on HBO.

Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

