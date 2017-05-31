Helmer Doug Liman shares details about 'Edge of Tomorrow 2'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Director Doug Liman has shared some interesting details about "Edge of Tomorrow 2". Speaking to MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Collider), Liman confirms that the sequel, which will be titled "Live Die Repeat and Repeat", is "a sequel that's a prequel." He adds that "Edge of Tomorrow 2" may be smaller than the first, with the sequel focusing more on Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's characters than the action, AceShowbiz said.

"I think what people tend to do with sequels is they just make them bigger. And I'm like, 'No, a sequel should be smaller,' " says Liman. He adds, "You did the first film as sort of the ad campaign for the sequel, so now you don't need as much action, and in the case of 'Edge of Tomorrow', people obviously loved the comedy and they loved the situation...so we can do way more focus on Tom's character and Emily Blunt's character."

Liman further explains that there will be a new scene-stealing character in the sequel. "And there's a third character in the sequel that's gonna for sure steal the movie. We can focus on that. I don't need an action sequence every two minutes," says Liman.

Of how the sequel will start off, Liman says, "I see this as a two-movie franchise; there's the completion of the story we set up in the first movie and the relationships between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-because, remember, at the end of the first movie, she doesn't know who he is-and that's gonna launch us into an amazing new direction." He adds, "It does pick up right where we left off, but it doesn't keep going forward, because we'd screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time."

The first movie was originally titled "All You Need Is Kill", taken from Hiroshi Sakurazaka's light novel it was based on. However, Warner Bros. later changed it into "Edge of Tomorrow", with a tagline read "Live. Die. Repeat". The movie followed a soldier who fought against aliens and got to relive the same day over and over again, with the day restarting every time he died.

The flick with "Groundhog Day"-esque premise was released in 2014 and grossed $370.5 million worldwide.