// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signs two-year deal at the club

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signs two-year deal at the club
June 1, 2017 - 00:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsene Wenger has ended speculation over his future as Arsenal manager by signing a new two-year contract at the club, ESPN FC reports.

Wenger, who has won three Premier League titles since joining Arsenal in 1996 but none since 2004, extends his reign at the London club into a 22nd season and beyond.

The club announced in a statement on Wednesday: "Arsenal Football Club and Arsene Wenger have agreed a two-year extension to his contract as manager ... Arsene and chief executive Ivan Gazidis have conducted a full review of our on and off the pitch activities to identify areas for improvement to build a sustained title challenge."

Wenger said: "I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement. We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We're committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

"I am grateful to have the support of the board and [majority owner] Stan [Kroenke] in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It's what we all want and I know it's what our fans around the world demand."

The new deal finally ends a year of uncertainty that by Wenger's own admission badly damaged Arsenal's Premier League campaign, as the Gunners finished in fifth place after a two-month slump marked by fan protests and divisions.

Wenger has faced unprecedented criticism from fans and pundits alike this season but strengthened his case for staying in charge by delivering a third FA Cup triumph in four years on Saturday -- setting a record both among clubs (13) and managers (seven) in the process.

He said after that 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley that he was still the right man for the job, and he received the backing of the club board at a meeting on Tuesday.

Wenger agreed terms on a new contract back in November but had refrained from signing it amid the toxic atmosphere among fans and speculation that the club could bring in a sporting director to limit his powers. However, he now seems to have been given the assurances he was looking for in terms of keeping the final say on all technical matters.

At 67, Wenger has insisted that his hunger for success remains as strong as ever and had pledged to continue managing elsewhere if he could not stay at Arsenal.

Related links:
ESPN FC. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger signs two-year deal, targets title challenge
 Top stories
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Armenian powerlifters smash world records at European ChampionshipsArmenian powerlifters smash world records at European Championships
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan makes history with Europa League final goalHenrikh Mkhitaryan makes history with Europa League final goal
He had previously found the net in four away fixtures, against Zorya Luhansk, Saint-Etienne, Rostov and Anderlecht.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Archive for June 1, 2017
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Apple “begins production of its Siri speaker” The speaker would not only be louder and crisper-sounding than its rivals, according to the rumor, but would produce virtual surround sound.
Helmer Doug Liman shares details about 'Edge of Tomorrow 2' He said that "Edge of Tomorrow 2" may be smaller than the first, with the sequel focusing more on Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's characters than the action.
New “Game of Thrones” season 7 stills unveiled The new photos feature a closer look at Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke),
Britain's May seeks deals with Saudi Arabia May began her three-day Middle East tour on Monday in Amman, where she touted cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group.