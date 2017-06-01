PanARMENIAN.Net - 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for "The Mountain Between Us" for fans' viewing pleasure. It features Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as Dr. Ben Payne, a surgeon, and Alex Martin, a photojournalist, respectively, AceShowbiz reports.

The breathtaking trailer opens with Ben and Alex meeting for the first time when they both need to get on a flight home. Ben, who has to perform an emergency surgery on a patient in Baltimore, agrees with Alex, who is getting married, to charter a flight.

Unfortunately, their plane crashes on a remote, snowy mountain and the pilot dies. In order to survive, the two "strangers" have to trek across hundreds of miles of wilderness and help each other. At the end of the video, Ben says, "We're not gonna die. Not today."

Directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad, "The Mountain Between Us" is coming to theaters across the U.S. on October 20. It also stars Dermot Mulroney. The adventurous, drama-packed movie was written by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe based on Charles Martin's novel of the same name.

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible.