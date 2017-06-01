Charles Aznavour’s museum opens in Yerevan
June 1, 2017 - 22:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Charles Aznavour’s house-museum opened in downtown Yerevan today (June 1), in a solemn ceremony attended by the legendary singer, his son Nicolas Aznavour, President Serzh Sargsyan and a number of guests. Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan handed the symbolic keys to the museum to Charles Aznavour.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy. The foundation will also develop and implement educational and social programs.
“All of our joint efforts should be targeted at the development of Armenia to enable the youth to realize their dreams in the country, surrounded by their loved ones,” Aznavour said.
The singer noted that his decision to establish the foundation was prompted by seeing brilliant educational programs implemented in Armenia, historic monuments restored and new infrastructures created.
President Sargsyan, in turn, stated that “it’s an honor for Yerevan to host Charles Aznavour’s House-Museum.”
“Aznavour is truly a legend, a legend that belongs not only to France and Armenia, but also the humanity at large,” he added.
Charles Aznavour
Charles Aznavour was born in Paris on May 22, 1924, the son of Armenian immigrants from Turkey. His artistic parents introduced him to the world of theater at an early age. He dropped out of school at the age of nine, already aspiring to the life of an artist. He began to perform at this time, and soon took the stage name "Aznavour". His big break came when the singer Edith Piaf heard him sing and arranged to take him with her on tour in France and to the U.S.
Top stories
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Architects of Denial” delves into the Genocide and the denial by the Turkish government that atrocities ever took place.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Gunfire and explosions heard at tourist complex in Philippines A spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely.
Putin says U.S. missile systems in Alaska, S. Korea challenge Russia He said Moscow was particularly alarmed by the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.
Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.