Armenia slides in Global Peace Index over 4-Day War
June 1, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was ranked 112th among 163 countries in the 2017 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace today (June 8).
Armenia has dropped 2 positions against last year (110), the 4-Day War against Azerbaijan in April 2016 cited behind the decline.
“The fighting resulted in the deaths of up to 200 people, reflected in both countries’ scores for number of deaths from external conflict. Similarly, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP has increased in both countries. While most countries in the region improved their scores in all three domains, this did not indicate significant progress in the resolution of ongoing conflicts,” the report says.
Armenia’s regional neighbors were ranked as follows: Georgia – 94th, Azerbaijan 132nd, Turkey -146th and Iran – 129th.
Iceland preserved its status as the most peaceful country, while Syria ended up in the bottom list.
Top stories
The soldier was killed in the northern direction of line of contact, at an NKR army unit’s defense position.
According to church customs, the seat of the general vicar must be eliminated in order to launch the election process.
The church, one of the most visited sites in the country, is believed to be the place where Jesus Christ was buried and then resurrected.
Rouhani secured a commanding lead of 57 percent in a race that drew more than seven out of every 10 voters to the polls.
Partner news
Latest news
Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.
Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.
Soros hits back at Hungary's PM, slams “mafia state” Soros praised the Hungarians who have staged large street demonstrations in past months in defense of the Central European University.