Armenia slides in Global Peace Index over 4-Day War

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was ranked 112th among 163 countries in the 2017 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Economics and Peace today (June 8).

Armenia has dropped 2 positions against last year (110), the 4-Day War against Azerbaijan in April 2016 cited behind the decline.

“The fighting resulted in the deaths of up to 200 people, reflected in both countries’ scores for number of deaths from external conflict. Similarly, military expenditure as a percentage of GDP has increased in both countries. While most countries in the region improved their scores in all three domains, this did not indicate significant progress in the resolution of ongoing conflicts,” the report says.

Armenia’s regional neighbors were ranked as follows: Georgia – 94th, Azerbaijan 132nd, Turkey -146th and Iran – 129th.

Iceland preserved its status as the most peaceful country, while Syria ended up in the bottom list.