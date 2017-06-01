Armenia drops 1 spot, lands 68th in FIFA ranking
June 1, 2017 - 19:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia national football team dropped 1 spot to be placed 68th in the June 1 FIFA ranking.
Armenia’s rivals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were placed as follows: Poland – 10th spot, Romania - 46th spot, Denmark – 51st spot, Montenegro – 52nd spot and Kazakhstan – 100th spot.
Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain made it to FIFA’s top 10.
Top stories
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.
Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.
Soros hits back at Hungary's PM, slams “mafia state” Soros praised the Hungarians who have staged large street demonstrations in past months in defense of the Central European University.