// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia drops 1 spot, lands 68th in FIFA ranking

Armenia drops 1 spot, lands 68th in FIFA ranking
June 1, 2017 - 19:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia national football team dropped 1 spot to be placed 68th in the June 1 FIFA ranking.

Armenia’s rivals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers were placed as follows: Poland – 10th spot, Romania - 46th spot, Denmark – 51st spot, Montenegro – 52nd spot and Kazakhstan – 100th spot.

Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain made it to FIFA’s top 10.

 Top stories
Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian ChampionshipArmenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Armenian powerlifters smash world records at European ChampionshipsArmenian powerlifters smash world records at European Championships
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.
Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.
Soros hits back at Hungary's PM, slams “mafia state” Soros praised the Hungarians who have staged large street demonstrations in past months in defense of the Central European University.