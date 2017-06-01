Armenia drops 1 spot, lands 68th in FIFA ranking

Carey Mulligan to star in war correspondent film “On the Other Side” The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War. The pic tells the true story of Kate Webb, the war correspondent who was held in captivity during the Vietnam War.

Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.

Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.