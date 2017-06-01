// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express” unveils 1st trailer (video)

Star-studded “Murder on the Orient Express” unveils 1st trailer
 June 1, 2017 - 21:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kenneth Branagh takes on Agatha Christie’s great murder detective character Hercule Poirot in the first trailer for 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express”, Variety said.

The trailer opens as passengers board an old-fashioned locomotive against a snowy backdrop.

“You know there is something about a tangle of strangers pressed together with nothing in common but the need to go from one place to another, and never see each other again,” the detective says in a voiceover. “I see evil on this train. A passenger has died.”

A long shot pans through the train as we learn who each of the passengers — and now suspects — is. The ensemble cast includes Tom Bateman, Lucy Boynton, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Sergei Polunin, and Daisy Ridley.

Branagh is not only the movie’s star, but also its director and one of its producers. Michael Green wrote the screenplay. Branagh has been nominated for several Academy Awards, most recently for his performance in “My Week with Marilyn.” He was also nominated for directing and acting in “Henry V” in 1989.

This latest iteration is the third feature film adaptation of Christie’s book following Sidney Lumet’s 1974 version and Carl Schenkel’s interpretation in 2001.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is scheduled for a November 10 release.

Related links:
Variety. First ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Trailer: Everyone Is a Suspect
 Top stories
Charles Aznavour’s museum opens in YerevanCharles Aznavour’s museum opens in Yerevan
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at CannesRuben Östlund’s “The Square” wins Palme d’Or at Cannes
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5Netflix unveils first trailer for “House of Cards” season 5
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Armenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca festArmenian Genocide doc ‘Intent to Destroy’ premieres at Tribeca fest
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
 Articles
Otri Trio performs for children with disabilities

Chance to have another dream

 Most popular in the section
$15 million Rockwell dominates Sotheby's American Art Auction
Tom Cruise cursed by the ultimate evil in “The Mummy” final trailer
“Nymphomaniac” star to topline Michale Boganim’s “Borough Park”
Gerhard Richter works exhibit opens at Albertinum in Dresden
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Gunfire and explosions heard at tourist complex in Philippines A spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely.
Putin says U.S. missile systems in Alaska, S. Korea challenge Russia He said Moscow was particularly alarmed by the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.
Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.