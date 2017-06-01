Arcade Fire launch mysterious “Live From Death Valley” stream
June 1, 2017 - 21:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have launched a mysterious online stream claiming to be broadcasting live from Death Valley in California, NME reports.
The Canadian band released a surprise vinyl single ‘Everything Now’ yesterday (May 31), with the limited-edition record being sold from a merch stall at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, which the band headline this Saturday (June 3).
Following news that the band have signed a new record deal, Arcade Fire have now launched a stream via their official website, showing a desert scene along with the words “Everything Now” and “Live From Death Valley”.
However, fans have pointed out that the “Live” displays occasionally changes to read “Lie”, leading to suggestions that the stream may not be live at all.
The band also recently appeared in new promo pics in what appears to be Death Valley.
Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also updated their ‘Reflektor’-era Instagram account and rebranded it as “everythingnowco”.
Arcade Fire are expected to release a new album at some point this year.
Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have also announced two new London dates at the intimate York Hall venue on July 4 and 5.
The band are already confirmed to headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival on June 9. They will then play Belfast’s Ormeau Park on June 13, Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 14 and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6.
You can see the full tour dates below.
Wed June 07 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall Thu June 08 2017 – EDINBURGH Edinburgh Corn Exchange Sat June 10 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park Tue June 13 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park Wed June 14 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle Tue July 04 2017 – LONDON York Hall Wed July 05 2017 – LONDON York Hall Thu July 06 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Gunfire and explosions heard at tourist complex in Philippines A spokesman for the Philippines' Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely.
Putin says U.S. missile systems in Alaska, S. Korea challenge Russia He said Moscow was particularly alarmed by the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.
Baidu teams up with Bosch and Continental on self-driving tech These are key partners as Baidu begins to figure out how to commercialize its self-driving tech, which is what Apollo is all about.
Epic! raises $8 mln to expand its platform for kids Epic! at its core is an on-demand digital library that includes about 25,000 different books and videos appropriate for kids.