Elon Musk quits Trump’s council after U.S. exits Paris climate deal
June 2, 2017 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On June 1, president Donald Trump announced that the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Accord. As promised, Tesla CEO Elon Musk then announced that he would no longer be part of presidential councils based on Trump's decision.
Tesla isn't the only company unhappy with the decision. Apple, Google, Microsoft and others penned a public letter to the president asking him not to remove the United States from the Paris Agreement. The CEO of GE, Jess Immelt also tweeted his disappointment in the withdrawal. GE builds many of the turbines used in power plants including a new hybrid turbine that uses batteries in additional to traditional energy sources.
Musk was part of Trump's Business Advisory Council. That spawned criticism based on Trump's comments on the environment. Musk's reaction to that criticism has been that its better for him to be there to be a voice for his environmental ideals. But withdrawing from the Paris Accord was a deal breaker.
Ironically, several oil and coal companies including Shell, Exxon Mobile and Cloud Peak Energy had asked Trump to make sure the U.S. continued to be part of international pact to reduce carbon emissions.
Meanwhile, France, Germany and Italy announced that the Paris climate accord cannot be renegotiated.
Disney CEO, Robert Iger also announced he was leaving the president's council over the Paris Agreement, while Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his disappointment in a letter to employees.
