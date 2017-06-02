Joel Edgerton’s mystery thriller "It Comes at Night" unveils final trailer (video)
June 2, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A24 has released "It Comes at Night" final trailer for the audience's viewing pleasure. Starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, the movie follows a family who isolated themselves in the middle of forest to survive an unnatural threat, which terrorizes the world. Edgerton plays a husband and a father who makes a series of bizarre rules in his secluded house, AceShowbiz said.
The final trailer is different from the previous ones in a way that it focuses more on the fragments from the movie than the plot. In addition, it features a series of famous quotes about paranoia, love, fear and pain, which serve as the main themes of the film. "Paranoia is just a kind of awareness and awareness is just another form of love," reads a quote by criminal Charles Manson.
There is also Aristotle's quote which reads, "Fear is pain arising from the anticipation of evil." The quotes are featured along with eerie scenes of the film, which include bloody mouths, flames and a troublesome red door, which is not allowed to be opened at night.
Of his character and the film, Edgerton tells Entertainment Weekly, "There's this question of whether to trust him and his word that he has a family, and food, and stuff to offer. For me, the film is about refugees and immigration and otherness. I thought that was really interesting to explore in the horror realm."
"It Comes at Night" played at Overlook Film Festival last April and nabbed rave reviews. The movie will be released in U.S. theaters on June 9.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Greek police evacuate Athens migrant camp In February, some of the refugees went on hunger strike to protest the lack of hot water and suitable food.
Artashes Minasian among European Chess Championship round 3 leaders The European Individual Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to revive Muslim travel ban During the campaign, Trump campaign called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."
LIGO astronomers detect third black hole collision This new gravitational wave detection provides insight into how black holes spin. As two black holes orbit one another, they are also turning on their individual axes.