PanARMENIAN.Net - A24 has released "It Comes at Night" final trailer for the audience's viewing pleasure. Starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Carmen Ejogo, the movie follows a family who isolated themselves in the middle of forest to survive an unnatural threat, which terrorizes the world. Edgerton plays a husband and a father who makes a series of bizarre rules in his secluded house, AceShowbiz said.

The final trailer is different from the previous ones in a way that it focuses more on the fragments from the movie than the plot. In addition, it features a series of famous quotes about paranoia, love, fear and pain, which serve as the main themes of the film. "Paranoia is just a kind of awareness and awareness is just another form of love," reads a quote by criminal Charles Manson.

There is also Aristotle's quote which reads, "Fear is pain arising from the anticipation of evil." The quotes are featured along with eerie scenes of the film, which include bloody mouths, flames and a troublesome red door, which is not allowed to be opened at night.

Of his character and the film, Edgerton tells Entertainment Weekly, "There's this question of whether to trust him and his word that he has a family, and food, and stuff to offer. For me, the film is about refugees and immigration and otherness. I thought that was really interesting to explore in the horror realm."

"It Comes at Night" played at Overlook Film Festival last April and nabbed rave reviews. The movie will be released in U.S. theaters on June 9.