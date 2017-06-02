Netflix cancels Wachowski's sci-fi series “Sense8” after 2 seasons

PanARMENIAN.Net - Just a week after Netflix pulled the plug on its Baz Luhrmann-produced musical series The Get Down, the streaming service announced the cancellation of the Wachowski's sci-fi series Sense8. The show revolved around a group of strangers with an unusual connection, and as a result required costly around the world filming. As Engadget reports citing Deadline, its lengthy development process meant that the stars' options for a third season had lapsed by the time season two launched, and even though Netflix had reached out to negotiate new contracts it ended up canceling the show anyway.

These shows aren't the first ones Netflix has dropped. Its first original series Lilyhammer and the pricey production Marco Polo are both gone, as well as Hemlock Grove, Bloodline and Longmire. That last one had been revived after its initial run on A&E, and fans are usually asking Netflix to revive their original shows -- there's currently a campaign for WGN's Underground to continue on the service -- but even with billions committed to producing TV and movies, not everything makes the cut.