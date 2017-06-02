Amazon rolling out upgrades for Alexa
June 2, 2017 - 15:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amazon has begun rolling out a couple of upgrades for Alexa, and while they might sound pretty minor, they could make the voice assistant more helpful for every day tasks, Engadget said. If you're in the U.S., you'll soon receive an update for your Echo speaker (if you haven't yet) that gives Alexa the capability to set reminders. For example, you can say "Alexa, remind me to pick up the dry cleaning on Thursday at 5PM" or "Alexa, remind me to pay rent June 1 at 10AM." When that time comes, the speaker's blue ring will light up, and Alexa will remind you of what you need to do. You can view all the reminders you set in the Alerts & Alarms section if you want to see your itinerary or to change it up.
In addition, you can now name timers to make them less confusing. You can, for instance, ask Alexa to set a pasta timer and a garlic bread timer, so the assistant can tell you which one is up when the timer goes off. That gives you a way to ask about the status of or to cancel a specific timer. Say, you can tell Alexa to cancel the garlic bread one if you finish making it before the timer goes off or ask it how much longer you still have to wait to take your lasagna out of the oven. While these features are exclusively available in the U.S. at the moment, Amazon promises to release them in the UK and in Germany in the coming weeks.
Top stories
You’re not going to be downloading all the latest apps on this device, but it does include a fresh take on the classic Snake game.
CEO Elon Musk is hoping that the new software will also enable hands-free perpendicular parking and rain sensors.
The primary device failed on Saturday, leaving the ISS to depend on a backup system to route commands to its solar power system.
The pop-over cross-app switcher appears when some users tap the profile icon in the top corners of Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin says Snowden was wrong to leak U.S. spy secrets, but is no traitor Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russia in 2013 after leaking classified information about U.S. spy operations.
Brexit impact “manageable” for EU economies, German govt study says Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivize the bloc.
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia President Sargsyan expressed hope for Mr. Lehman’s visit to open up a new chapter in Armenian-German cultural cooperation.
Lorde rolls out her latest single, “Perfect Places” Lorde recently revealed that the next song to be unveiled from “Melodrama” is the best thing she’s ever written and “sounds like nothing else she’s ever done”.