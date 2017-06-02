Netflix nabs British coming-of-age comedy “Amar Akbar & Tony”
June 2, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has acquired international rights to the British coming-of-age comedy “Amar Akbar & Tony” from Kino Lorber, Variety has learned exclusively.
The film, directed by Atul Malhotra, stars Rez Kempton as a Sikh, Sam Vincenti as a Muslim, and Martin Delaney as an Irish Catholic. Set in contemporary London, the trio — who were childhood friends — face unforeseen changes to their lives, such as interracial marriage, near-fatal accidents, and prison, that test old friendships and family values.
Netflix will release the film internationally on June 20 and on DVD in North America. The film, produced by Victoria Barrell and Malhotra, is touted as the first western film to feature a turbaned Sikh in the lead. The title is an homage to the 1977 Bollywood film “Amar Akbar Anthony,” which centered on the reunification of three separated brothers.
“Amar Akbar & Tony” also stars Karen David and Laura Aikman. Co-stars are Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones”), Meera Syal, Goldy Notay, and Nina Wadia (“Bend It Like Beckham”).
Kempton will be seen next in Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy.” Delaney starred in “Now You See Me 2.”
Malhotra’s credits include “Ross Kemp on Guns,” “The Big Experiment,” “The People’s Book of Records,” “Breaking Magic,” and “Cardshark.”
“Amar Akbar & Tony” previously screened at the Mumbai Film Festival, Indian Film Festival the Hague, and the MISAFF Film Festival in Canada.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Putin says Snowden was wrong to leak U.S. spy secrets, but is no traitor Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russia in 2013 after leaking classified information about U.S. spy operations.
Brexit impact “manageable” for EU economies, German govt study says Many in Britain have suggested that the possibility of EU economies taking a serious hit from Brexit will incentivize the bloc.
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia President Sargsyan expressed hope for Mr. Lehman’s visit to open up a new chapter in Armenian-German cultural cooperation.
Kabul demonstration turns violent as protesters demand better security More than 1,000 people demonstrated as Afghans mourned the victims of a massive truck bomb that also wounded more than 450.