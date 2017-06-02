Netflix nabs British coming-of-age comedy “Amar Akbar & Tony”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has acquired international rights to the British coming-of-age comedy “Amar Akbar & Tony” from Kino Lorber, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, directed by Atul Malhotra, stars Rez Kempton as a Sikh, Sam Vincenti as a Muslim, and Martin Delaney as an Irish Catholic. Set in contemporary London, the trio — who were childhood friends — face unforeseen changes to their lives, such as interracial marriage, near-fatal accidents, and prison, that test old friendships and family values.

Netflix will release the film internationally on June 20 and on DVD in North America. The film, produced by Victoria Barrell and Malhotra, is touted as the first western film to feature a turbaned Sikh in the lead. The title is an homage to the 1977 Bollywood film “Amar Akbar Anthony,” which centered on the reunification of three separated brothers.

“Amar Akbar & Tony” also stars Karen David and Laura Aikman. Co-stars are Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones”), Meera Syal, Goldy Notay, and Nina Wadia (“Bend It Like Beckham”).

Kempton will be seen next in Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy.” Delaney starred in “Now You See Me 2.”

Malhotra’s credits include “Ross Kemp on Guns,” “The Big Experiment,” “The People’s Book of Records,” “Breaking Magic,” and “Cardshark.”

“Amar Akbar & Tony” previously screened at the Mumbai Film Festival, Indian Film Festival the Hague, and the MISAFF Film Festival in Canada.