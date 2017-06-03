Tom Cruise reveals “Top Gun 2” title

PanARMENIAN.Net - The title for the upcoming sequel to "Top Gun" has been unveiled, AceShowbiz said. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the London junket of his new movie "The Mummy", Tom Cruise revealed, "It's not gonna be called 'Top Gun 2'. It's gonna be 'Top Gun: Maverick'. I didn't want a number. You don't need a number."

Of what to expect from the sequel, the actor said, "We're gonna have the same tone that we had with the first one. Stylistically it's gonna be the same. We're gonna have the same score from Harold Faltermeyer. Aviators are back. The need for speed, we're gonna have big machines. It's gonna be a competition film like the first one, and it's gonna be in the same vein, the same tone as the first one but a progression for Maverick."

Joseph Kosinski who directed Tom Cruise in "Oblivion" is a frontrunner to sit behind the lens. Val Kilmer who played Maverick's rival LT Tom "Iceman" Kazanski in the first one is expected to return for the second installment.