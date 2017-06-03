300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered over the past week
June 3, 2017 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) over the past week.
Azeri forces employed various caliber firearms as well as 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers in different sections of the frontline.
Artsakh defense army troops continue protecting their positions, retaining full control of the situation.
