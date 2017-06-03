Russian art sales in London feature five paintings by Aivazovsky
June 3, 2017 - 17:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian art sales week has kicked off in London. Sotheby´s, Christie´s and MacDougall auction houses will offer paintings of leading artists, as well as decorative art samples. As RIA Novosti told Panorama.am, the art works are put on auction from personal collections mainly from the U.S. and Europe. Generally the works are sold by descendants of immigrants, or their collectors and representatives.
The auction houses feature the paintings by Leon Bakst, Leonid Pasternak, Isaac Levitan, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Vasily Polenov, Aleksandr Rodchenko, Vasily Kandinsky, Ilya Repin and other leading Russian artists.
Sotheby´s auction house will also put on sale five paintings by prominent Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, including the Crimean Coast and Coast at Moonlight Night.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Residents shield Christians in bold exodus from Philippines city Christians have been killed and taken hostage by the militants, a mix of local fighters from the Maute Group and other Islamist outfits.
19 killed as series of blasts hits Afghan capital One of the most bloody weeks in Kabul for months began with the devastating truck bomb attack in the city's diplomatic zone.
Hrant Melkumyan closely trailing European Chess Championship leader European Individual Chess Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup.
Scientists now know how your brain differentiates faces While these findings still need to be replicated, this work could help inform facial recognition technologies and AI.