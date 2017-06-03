Russian art sales in London feature five paintings by Aivazovsky

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian art sales week has kicked off in London. Sotheby´s, Christie´s and MacDougall auction houses will offer paintings of leading artists, as well as decorative art samples. As RIA Novosti told Panorama.am, the art works are put on auction from personal collections mainly from the U.S. and Europe. Generally the works are sold by descendants of immigrants, or their collectors and representatives.

The auction houses feature the paintings by Leon Bakst, Leonid Pasternak, Isaac Levitan, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Vasily Polenov, Aleksandr Rodchenko, Vasily Kandinsky, Ilya Repin and other leading Russian artists.

Sotheby´s auction house will also put on sale five paintings by prominent Russian-Armenian seascape artist Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky, including the Crimean Coast and Coast at Moonlight Night.