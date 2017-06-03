Martin Short, Maya Rudolph join Ricky Gervais in “Willoughbys”
June 3, 2017 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, Terry Crews, and Sean Cullen will voice Bron Animation’s movie “The Willoughbys”, Variety said.
The project is based on the Lois Lowry children’s book of the same name. Rudolph will be the voice of Nanny, who looks after the Willoughby children. Crews is voicing candy mogul Commander Melanoff, and Short and Krakowski will voice Father and Mother Willoughby, parents so in love with each other that they forget they even have children. Cullen voices the twin boys Barnaby A and B.
Ricky Gervais was previously announced as the narrator of the film, which follows the four Willoughby children. When abandoned by their selfish parents, they embark on an adventure through the modern world, colliding with a cat, an orphan, a nanny, and a candy mogul, to reunite with the “family they were born into.”
“The Willoughbys” is being written and directed by Kris Pearn with Cory Evans co-directing, and is currently in pre-production at Bron’s studio in Burnaby, Canada. Bron’s Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Luke Carroll are producing. Gervais is an executive producer alongside Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media.
“We’re so excited to have this amazing cast, some of the funniest actors in the world adding their distinctive voices to the Willoughbys,” Pearn said. “It’s a very special movie with a timely message and I know Ricky, Maya, Terry, Martin, Jane, and Sean are going to have so much fun breathing life into these characters.”
Pearn’s credits include head of story on “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” co-director of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2,” and story supervisor for “Arthur Christmas.” He has been nominated twice for an Annie Award for his work on “Open Season” and “Arthur Christmas.”
Bron Animation is also in production on the animated movie “Henchmen,” which features the voices of James Marsden, Thomas Middleditch, Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina, Nathan Fillion, Krakowski, Rob Riggle, Craig Robinson, Will Sasso, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Its past animated projects include three “Mighty Monsters” specials, distributed by Entertainment One.
Top stories
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
On the heels of the release of “The Promise”, the film takes the viewer behind-the-scenes of the making of Terry George’s epic feature.
Partner news
Latest news
Residents shield Christians in bold exodus from Philippines city Christians have been killed and taken hostage by the militants, a mix of local fighters from the Maute Group and other Islamist outfits.
19 killed as series of blasts hits Afghan capital One of the most bloody weeks in Kabul for months began with the devastating truck bomb attack in the city's diplomatic zone.
Hrant Melkumyan closely trailing European Chess Championship leader European Individual Chess Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup.
Scientists now know how your brain differentiates faces While these findings still need to be replicated, this work could help inform facial recognition technologies and AI.