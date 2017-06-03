19 killed as series of blasts hits Afghan capital
June 3, 2017 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A series of blasts in Kabul on Saturday, June 3 killed at least 19 people at a funeral for one of the victims of clashes between police and protesters a day before, Reuters reports.
The latest explosions continued a wave of violence in the capital since a devastating truck bomb on Wednesday.
Saturday's blasts shattered an uneasy calm which had descended after authorities blocked the streets of Kabul in a bid to prevent a repeat of the bloody confrontation between protesters and police on Friday.
The violence, fueled by public anger over the inability of President Ashraf Ghani's divided government to ensure security in Kabul, has exacerbated political tensions between rival factions, and Ghani issued a call for unity.
"The country is under attack," Ghani said in a message on Twitter. "We must be strong and united."
Kabul's Italian-run Emergency Hospital, which has treated a stream of wounded over the past few days, said 19 people had been reported killed and 16 wounded had been brought to the hospital. The interior ministry said there were six dead and 87 wounded.
Government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah was at the funeral but was unharmed, while survivors said a series of explosions had ripped through the crowd, most of whom appeared to be linked to Abdullah's mainly Tajik Jamiat-e-Islami party.
"There were sounds of explosions everywhere and I saw my hands and face were on fire," said Mohammad Azim, who was being treated for burns at the Emergency Hospital. "There were parts of human bodies everywhere."
One of the most bloody weeks in Kabul for months began with the devastating truck bomb attack in the city's diplomatic zone on Wednesday morning which killed more than 80 people and wounded more than 460.
That was followed by five more deaths on Friday during clashes which broke out between protesters and police at a rally demanding the resignations of Ghani and Abdullah over repeated security failures.
As the violence has continued, it has become increasingly politicized, exacerbating tensions between rival ethnically based political groups.
Photo: AP
Top stories
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
“Washington continues to see the Kurds as an indispensable ally in the next phase of the Islamic State campaign,” the Guardian said.
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
Partner news
Latest news
Oxford's Ashmolean Museum opens once-in-a-lifetime Raphael exhibition Fifty works come from the Ashmolean’s own collection, the largest and most important group of Raphael drawings in the world.
Martin Short, Maya Rudolph join Ricky Gervais in “Willoughbys” The project is based on the Lois Lowry children’s book of the same name. Rudolph will be the voice of Nanny, who looks after the Willoughby children.
“Black Prince” to open London Indian Film Festival The closing night film is Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s “Sexy Durga,” which has been winning acclaim on the fest circuit.
Hrant Melkumyan closely trailing European Chess Championship leader European Individual Chess Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup.