Lana Del Rey previews new song with A$AP Rocky
June 3, 2017 - 19:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has released a clip of a new track over Instagram. The song features A$AP Rocky and fellow ASAP Mob member Playboi Carti, NME said.
The clip shows Lana in her car listening to the track with a geotag “Hollyweird”. The track sounds largely moulded by the featuring artists with slow trap hi-hats and a slick bass line courtesy of Drake producer Boi-1da. The caption reads: “We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record”.
The track has not been confirmed to appear on the singer’s fifth studio album ‘Lust For Life’, reports Pitchfork.
Recently Lana Del Rey confirmed the release date of her new album ‘Lust For Life’ as July 21.
Posting on Twitter this week (May 25), the singer has revealed that the fifth entry to her discography will be arriving this summer with collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Sean Lennon and The Weeknd.
Speaking about working with Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks, Del Rey said: “She’s one of the few people I know that says the muse is the most important thing to her. More than anything else, her priority is just following the muse wherever it takes her, whether it’s a 60-date tour or new record or solo endeavour. So she’s inspirational like that.”
Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration, plus recent songs ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.
Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Del Rey revealed that that album will be her longest project to date with 18 songs in total. She described the album sound as mixing “more acoustic sound to a heavier beatsy darker sound that’s similar to ‘Born to Die'”.
