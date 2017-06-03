Mogwai perform new album in full at secret Primavera show in Barcelona
June 3, 2017 - 19:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mogwai performed new album ‘Every Country’s Sun’ in full during a secret show at Barcelona’s Primavera Festival last night (June 2), NME reports.
The Scottish group, who release their ninth full-length on September 1 via their own label Rock Action, announced they were performing on the day of the show. It was their first Primavera set since 2014.
Playing the Bacardi Live stage, they opened with cinematic single ‘Coolverine’, which was released last month. 12 more new songs followed, with the entire 56 minutes of ‘Every Country’s Sun’ performed in its exact running order. Highlights included the pensive, spacious ‘Aka 47’, the doomy ‘Old Poisons’ and the direct, pop-leaning ‘Party in the Dark’. “Thank you to Primavera for putting us on last minute, and thank you for coming,” guitarist Stuart Braithwaite told the crowd before closing with the record’s title track. Braithwaite was wearing a t-shirt of Theresa May, captioned “PUBLIC ENEMY.”
Setlist:
‘Coolverine’
‘Party In The Dark’
‘Brain Sweeties’
‘Crossing the Road Material’
‘aka 47’
’20 Size’
‘1000 Foot Face’
‘Don’t Believe the Fife’
‘Battered at a Scramble’
‘Old Poisons’
‘Every Country’s Sun’
Mogwai’s most recent studio album is 2014’s ‘Rave Tapes’, their first to reach the top 10 in the UK album chart. Last year, the band released ‘Atomic’, a soundtrack for Mark Cousins’ documentary ‘Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise’, which highlights the catastrophic damage of nuclear warfare.
They also teamed up with Trent Reznor and Argentine film composer Gustavo Santaolalla to score Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change film ‘Before the Flood’.
The film was directed by actor/director Fisher Stevens and explores Leonardo DiCaprio’s campaign to raise global awareness about the dangers of climate change in his role as a UN Ambassador.
Braithwaite of Mogwai also joined Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, Justin Lockey of Editors, and James Lockey of Hand Held Cine Club to form supergroup Minor Victories last year. The band released their self titled debut album in June.
