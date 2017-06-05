Karabakh to produce 15-20 tons of black caviar annually: PM
June 5, 2017 - 11:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is planning to produce 15-20 tons of black caviar annually under a corresponding business plan in Mataghis, prime minister Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters.
According to him, an international company is ready to promote the sale of the product and make investments, Aravot.am reports.
Caviar is expected to hit the shelves in Armenia and Artsakh in some six years, Harutyunyan said, adding that the country also seeks to boost dried fruit production.
The factory was launched in Mataghis back in the summer of 2015.
