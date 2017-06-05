Duplass brothers' HBO anthology series “Room 104” gets a teaser (video)
June 5, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO has unleashed the first teaser of its upcoming anthology series "Room 104", which hails from indie filmmaking duo Mark and Jay Duplass. The brief teaser offers pretty clear sense of the bonkers mood and eccentric approach used on the series, which is set in a single room of an American hotel, AceShowbiz reports.
A man can be heard saying in a voiceover, "It is crucial that you focus on the music you hear," as the door of the titular room is opened. Several hotel guests are flashed in the teaser as each of the series' 12 episodes will chronicle different tales.
The guests include a passionate elderly couple, a couple of Mormon missionaries, a dorky kid with a bath towel cape and a Santa Claus. James Van Der Beek is also featured in the teaser, dancing around in a tux.
Cast members of the series include Hugo Armstrong, Davie-Blue, Melonie Diaz, Veronica Falcon, Adam Foster, Ellen Geer, Keir Gilchrist, Philip Baker Hall, Sarah Hay and Poorna Jagannathan.
Also starring on the series are Orlando Jones, Ethan Kent, Gavin Kent, Amy Landecker, Konstantin Lavysh, Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris, Keta Meggett, Natalie Morgan, Ross Partridge, Karan Soni, Dendrie Taylor, Tony Todd, Will Tranfo, Mae Whitman, Nat Wolff and Jay himself.
Of the series, the Duplass brothers previously said in an interview, "We've all seen stories set in seedy motels and high-class international resorts, but for years we've been fascinated by the funny, weird, sad, scary, absurd things going down in that corporate chain hotel near the airport." They added, "That's what 'Room 104' is after... finding some magic in the seemingly mundane."
"Room 104" premieres July 28 at 11:30 P.M. on HBO.
